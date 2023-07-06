Judy Murray, the doyenne of British tennis, and star of Strictly Come Dancing, was in town last week, along with BBC TV commentator and former British number one tennis player Andrew Castle.

They were guests of Grantham Tennis Club which has just celebrated its ninth birthday with the relaying of four brand new astro turf courts at its Arnoldfield home on Gonerby Road.

Andrew, who is the patron of GTC’s charitable arm and who opened the club back in May 2014, had invited Judy to Grantham to have a look around the club’s facilities and to take part in the club’s much admired and very successful coaching programme.

Judy Murray

GTC head coach Stuart Callow and performance coach James Ford took Judy and Andrew around the adult and seniors groups on the newly laid courts, where they both joined in the sessions, dispensing keenly sought advice to the very attentive players.

They then spent time with disability coach Paul Singleton and school and nursery lead coach Megan Jones with their respective groups on the clay courts.

On the indoor courts, the juniors were treated to a masterclass in the art of coaching, as Judy worked the magic that has resulted in her producing, not one, but two Wimbledon and Grand Slam champions, and the kids hung on her every word – as did coaches Alex and Josh Harris.

In the evening, Andrew hosted a Q&A with Judy in the club café. A packed audience were treated to some wonderful anecdotes and insights, not only from the world of tennis, but show business and beyond.

GTC manager Sarah Patton said afterwards: “Days like these are very special to the club and its members, and Judy was a real professional and such a lovely person.

“She’s quite welcome to bring her sons back to Grantham with her anytime she likes.”