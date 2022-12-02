Census data has revealed a national decrease in people describing themselves as Christian, with just over half of Grantham saying they follow the religion.

For the first time in a census of England and Wales, less than half of the population (46.2 per cent, 27.5 million people) described themselves as “Christian” when asked in 2021.

Data has shown a decrease from 33.3 million Christians in 2011 (59.3 per cent). Although, despite this decrease, “Christian” remained the most common response to the religion question.

Older woman praying in an almost empty church. Photo: (Jaap2 / iStock) (61061109)

The religion question was voluntary, but 94 per cent of residents answered the question in 2021, an increase from 92.9 per cent in 2011.

“No religion” was the second most common response, increasing by from 14.1 million people to 22.2 million in the decade between the two most recent censuses.

Just over 50 per cent of Grantham residents said they were Christian, while almost 40 per cent of the town said they followed "no religion".

In South Kesteven, 54.8 per cent of people said they were Christian, while 37.5 per cent answered "no religion".

The third most common response in the district was Hinduism, with 2.5 per cent, while 0.5 per cent of people said they were Muslim.

Just over five per cent did not answer the question, while Sikhs and Buddhists made up 0.1 per cent of the district each and 0.4 per cent of residents answered with "other".

Nationally, there were increases in the number of people who described themselves as “Muslim” rising from 2.7 million to 3.9 million, while people responding the question with “Hindu” rose from 818,000 to one million.