A woman born on Easter Sunday in 1923 celebrated her 100th birthday.

Kathleen Aspland, née Hutchison, was born on April 1 in Grantham as one of nine children.

The day also happened to be Easter Sunday that year, so Kathleen has always claimed to have two birthdays every year.

Kathleen with daughter Jean and grandchildren Karen and Michelle. (63353072)

She grew up in a house on Alford Street, then in Park Road. She later married Ronald Aspland and they lived in Brittain Drive for the entirety of their married life.

Kathleen worked in service before she married, and her eldest son was born whilst her husband was serving in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

The couple had three children. Two of which were sons John and Malcolm, who died in 2022 and 1972 respectively. They also, had a daughter, Jean Hart.

Kathleen and her oldest brother John. (63353058)

Kathleen now lives with Jean and her husband Brian in Knipton.

The centenarian has four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Kathleen with her parents. (63353066)

Kathleen was able to celebrate her birthday on Sunday surrounded by her family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She said she was "thrilled" to receive a birthday card from King Charles III.

Kathleen among her eight siblings and parents. (63353069)

Kathleen is the last survivor of her eight siblings.