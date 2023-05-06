The CEO of a community organisation found it a “real honour” to attend a royal garden party earlier this week.

Lyndsey Young, founder and CEO of the Friendly Bench CIC (Community Interest Company), was nominated to attend a Royal Garden party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (May 3).

She said: “It was a real honour and privilege to be nominated to attend the royal garden party.

Lyndsey Young, of The Friendly Bench, attended a royal garden party.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of King Charles’s first ever royal garden party, which was to celebrate his coronation.

“It was also an honour and a privilege to be amongst and to celebrate with so many other inspirational people from across the country and the world.

“It is wonderful to know that my work to help build happier, more connected communities across the UK has been recognised in this way.”

The Friendly Bench CIC is based in Bottesford, and is an organisation that aims to tackle loneliness and social isolation.

Lyndsey added: “It also aims to build community cohesion using our innovative, purposely designed outdoor community-led social spaces – the benches - that help reconnect people back to their own community.”

To find out more about The Friendly Bench, go to www.TheFriendlyBench.co.uk.

There are now 14 The Friend Benches across the UK, and each week its members help hundreds of people of all ages.