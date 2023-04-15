A CEO at a Grantham-based fintech has earned a place among the most influential people in the industry.

Susan Rann, CEO at Paylink Solutions, has been named on Credit Strategy’s Credit 500 list for a successive year – earning a place among the most influential people in consumer and commercial credit in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, Susan has ensured Paylink Solutions continues to put the customer at the heart of Embark, our award-winning digital I&E platform, while providing support in the most effective and efficient way.

Susan Rann, CEO at Paylink Solutions. (63552147)

The award was based upon external industry nominations, as well as an internal vetting process to ensure that individuals had shown a level of influence in their organisation or profession; demonstrated best practice; been recognised for their work; helped to educate their peers or advocated the promotion of their profession.

In 2022, Susan spoke at a number of webinars, but most notably joined Nasdeep Purewa, head of credit at Mondu, and Adriana Ellice-Flint, VP of product at Receeve, to detail how lenders should protect vulnerable clients while driving efficiency.

Susan also helped guide Paylink Solutions to multiple award wins, including the Best Customer Contact Technology Provider at the Collections and Customer Service Awards and Open Banking category winners at the Credit & Collections Technology Awards, as well as a spot on the Top 20 Power List published by Credit Connect in 2022.

Andrew Alder, Paylink director of development and partnerships, said: “As we continue to face economic uncertainty, and with greater regulatory focus from the FCA, Ofwat and Ofgem to do more to support customers struggling with cost-of-living pressures, Susan has ensured Embark isn’t just limited to understanding the customers’ finances.

"Part of Susan’s – and Payink’s – mission is to understand how data can be captured through a simple journey to support the customer with wider holistic needs as well.”