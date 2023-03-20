A computer-generated image of plans for a 'sky village' has been submitted to the district council in a bid to get approval for the 16 maisonettes in Grantham High Street.

The image shows how seven of the maisonettes will face the High Street above The Works store and units which used to be occupied by H. Samuel and a newsagent.

The other nine maisonettes will run front to back of the development.

The computer-generated picture which shows how the new maisonettes will look on Grantham High Street if they are approved. Image: Michael Ellison, chartered architect. (63085323)

The applicant, City Business Opportunities Ltd, of London, wants to demolish existing ground-floor outbuildings and a first-floor warehouse while the retail units on the ground floor would remain.

The applicant has described the development as a 'sky village' and says each home will have access from an open walkway and all will have private external seating areas.

A drawing of the plan for 16 maisonettes on Grantham High Street. Image: SKDC (62953508)

There are plans to build 16 maisonettes in Grantham High Street above The Works and the former H. Samuel store. (62954743)

Chartered architect Michael G. Ellison says the plan is "modest in scale" and the design of the homes will be simple and modern in appearance.