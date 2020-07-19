Home   News   Article

Chain of office handed over at Rotary club in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-

Published: 14:07, 19 July 2020

Jon Waller, incoming president of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, has handed over the president-elect chain to Sue Kinder.

Jon says he is eager to have new members join the club in a meeting on Zoom. Meetings are at 7.30pm on Wednesday evenings.

For log-in details email libbysimpson@ntlworld.com

Grantham

