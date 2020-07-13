Chair of Grantham Museum steps down

The chair of Grantham Museum, David Burling, has announced that he will step down from his role on Friday.

David, who has been on the board of the Museum since 2016, said: “It’s with great sadness that I am stepping down, however after leading the organisation through the recent closure and as the Museum prepares for re-opening, now is the right time to hand over the reigns to the new leadership to further develop the experience the Museum has to offer.

“During my time with the Museum we have re-developed the online experience, made progress with the Margaret Thatcher statue project and established the Museum podcast “The Betty Elmer Archive”.