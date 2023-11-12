Home   News   Article

Chair yoga session at Richard House Care Home in Grantham deemed a ‘success with a great turnout’

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 12 November 2023

A chair yoga session at a care home has left a lasting impression on residents.

Residents at Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, were visited by Right at Home, a Grantham-based home care provider, who led the session.

Anand Parekh, director of Right at Home, said: “I recently had the pleasure of collaborating with Richard House.

Anand Parekh (back) with Richard House Care Home residents.
“Together, we organised a chair yoga session for the care home residents, and it was a big success with a great turnout.

“We're excited about the possibility of making these chair yoga sessions a weekly occurrence at Richard House.”

Residents listening on what to do for chair yoga.
Ananad, who is also a certified yoga instructor, led the session for residents.

