A chair yoga session at a care home has left a lasting impression on residents.

Residents at Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, were visited by Right at Home, a Grantham-based home care provider, who led the session.

Anand Parekh, director of Right at Home, said: “I recently had the pleasure of collaborating with Richard House.

Anand Parekh (back) with Richard House Care Home residents.

“Together, we organised a chair yoga session for the care home residents, and it was a big success with a great turnout.

“We're excited about the possibility of making these chair yoga sessions a weekly occurrence at Richard House.”

Residents listening on what to do for chair yoga.

Ananad, who is also a certified yoga instructor, led the session for residents.