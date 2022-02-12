Whilst the government is right to talk about regenerating England’s long-neglected provincial cities, it is promising nothing tangible to provide the same levels of access to healthcare, transport, education and the arts in South Kesteven and Lincolnshire which are enjoyed in London and the South East.

If we are not careful South Kesteven District Council will lose out and I would ask what is in the government’s levelling up White Paper for our district?

In 2021/22 Band D Council taxpayers in the City of Westminster paid £827. In South Kesteven they paid £1,785. If levelling-up means anything, why should the residents of South Kesteven not enjoy the same level of services as the residents of Westminster for the same money.

What therefore is the government going to do about levelling up of funding between the cities and districts like ours? Our residents are being taken for granted and already deserve additional money from the government to improve our services and to ease the burden on our council taxpayers.

South Kesteven needs to challenge the government proposals to the benefit of our district.

Councillor Paul Wood

Leader of the Independent Group

South Kesteven District Council