There are still lanes available for swimmers in next year's 34th RotarySwimarathon which will take place from February 3 to 5.

Event organiser the Rotary Club of Grantham says with 216 lanes available over the three days, 190 have already been snapped up for the town's biggest fundraising event of the year.

Lead organiser Roger Graves said: "The event is the annual highlight for our club and we would love to fill all 216 lanes - there are gaps available on all 3 days - so whether you are a school, business, community group or just friends and family why not have a go?"

Rotarian Roger Graves, Esther Maddison, of Grantham Poverty Concern, Rotarian Stephen Short and Chris Thomas, of Grantham Poverty Concern, at the presentation. (60937602)

Check out the available lanes on www.rotaryswimarathon.org or contact the organisers on 07454 941349

Teams can consist of up to six swimmers who swim in relay for 50 minutes at their own speed - it is not a race - and in return they raise sponsorship for taking part.

There is no entrance fee as all the costs are covered by corporate sponsors. All sponsorship raised goes to local charities and deserving causes/projects that benefit the community of Grantham and surrounding villages.

One local charity to benefit this week was Grantham Poverty Concern who were presented with a grant of £500 towards their Christmas activities. The charity will be providing a full Christmas dinner to approximately 60 people and in addition providing full Christmas hampers to 12 families (26 adults and 32 children) to enable them to cook their own Christmas dinner.

Andy Maddison, chair of the charity, said: "We really appreciate this donation and alongside other donations, will ensure that we can get the very best support and help to our clients and selected families over the Christmas period.

"It's always a busy time for us up to and including Christmas day, especially when you are feeding about 60 people with a full turkey extravaganza! With the rises in the cost of living plus all the other pressures that individuals and families are coming up against, it's important that we step in to assist and provide support.

"Christmas is an emotive time for a lot of our clients and them knowing that we care and really push the boat out is a great boost for them and their mental health."