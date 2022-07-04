Businesses in the area are opening their doors to the public for National Manufacturing Day on Thursday (July 7).

The Make UK event will showcase potential careers and jobs on offer and run ‘through the keyhole’ tours throughout the day.

Companies taking part – which you can visit on the open day – include:

Visitors will be able to get involved in factory tours, talks, workshops and machine demonstrations. (57683553)

Grantham Electrical, a family-owned business specialising in the constantly changing mechanical and electrical engineering world.

Viking Signs, which specialises in digital on demand signs using state-of-the-art specialist equipment.

Pentangle Engineering, specialising in robotics and automation as well as dedicated fabrication, laser cutting and fully engineered solutions.

Harlaxton Engineering, which provides a wide range of services for design, construction, connections, servicing and maintenance supporting utility services.

Iconic Engineering, which offers 3d scanning, design, printing and CNC work, specialising in motorsport related items.

DLS Plastics, a manufacturer and supplier of injection moulded products for a variety of customers including the leisure and caravan market and medical sector.

BGB, an international business that supports wind, wave and nuclear power generation as well as electric vehicle applications.

All form part of the Greater Lincolnshire Engineering & Manufacturing Network (GLEAM), and people can book a free tour via their website: https://bit.ly/SKgleam22

South Kesteven District Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “We host a diverse range of business here in South Kesteven and work with our partners in all sectors to support sustainable and dynamic growth, something key to the success of the district.

“We are delighted that these thriving local companies have stepped forward to invite people behind the scenes during this year’s inaugural event, which is organised by their trade body, Make UK.

“It will give everyone the chance to see first-hand the potential careers and jobs on offer in this exciting and diverse sector. Our work through InvestSK helps business like these to flourish and, in turn, attract inward investment.

“I would encourage all age groups, from school leavers to more experienced workers looking at reskilling, to consider the possibilities of a career in manufacturing as well as helping our communities understand more about what is on their doorstep.”

To make it easy to see what’s going on, Make UK has created a dedicated microsite www.nationalmanufacturingday.org/find-an-event where the companies taking part will post what they produce and detail the events they are planning for National Manufacturing Day itself.

Schools and residents interested in seeing what is available in their area can search to pinpoint those businesses closest to them and allow them to pick out something which they will find the most interesting.

Manufacturing covers a wide range of sectors including aerospace, engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical, food and drink, defence, automotive and renewable technologies.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of manufacturers’ organisation Make UK, said: “This is a really exciting day where the whole manufacturing sector will celebrate the amazing things that Britain designs and makes.

“During the pandemic, Britain’s manufacturers stayed open to keep the country running and switched production almost overnight to make vital medical supplies.”