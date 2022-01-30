With a busy year ahead, Grimsthorpe Castle is welcoming volunteers to help with leisure and education.

For the first time, staff at the estate are asking volunteers to join the team at the historic site.

Roles are available as a castle room steward, a meet and greet volunteer and a volunteer gardener.

Grimsthorpe Castle

“This really is a call to arms, a ‘we need you’ moment in Grimsthorpe’s story,” said Joley Baker, visitor experience lead.

"In the care of a charitable trust, Grimsthorpe Castle, Park and Gardens relies on the dedication and passion of special people in order to preserve it for the future, improve access to visitors, research and tell its history, help the wildlife on site and just generally keep the estate in the best shape it can be.

"As Grimsthorpe is expanding, volunteers, with the skills, passion and enthusiasm they can bring, will help us to achieve that."

Grimsthorpe Castle

Grimsthorpe is encouraging people from all walks of life to apply for a volunteer position at the castle.

“We are particularly looking for people who would not usually volunteer, particularly in the heritage sector, to get in touch,” said Joley. “Everyone is warmly invited to apply, or indeed simply ask for some more information as a first step.

"Grimsthorpe recognises that volunteering is of mutual benefit, and we want to help local people to learn new skills, make connections, gain experience and generally be a part of this beautiful place. Grimsthorpe is for all, and always will be.”

The estate has organised a Volunteer Recruitment Day on Thursday, February 17 for those who would like to meet the team and see the castle and grounds before applying.

For more information on the volunteer positions and to register interest, visit: www.grimsthorpe.co.uk or e-mail Joley at visit@grimsthorpe.co.uk.