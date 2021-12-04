A festive raffle is set to take place at a Lincolnshire church with a grand prize of a horse-drawn carriage ride.

Visitors are encouraged to indulge in a festive topple and handmade treats at St James Church, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, as well as a festive raffle.

The raffle will take place at 5pm on Saturday, December 11.

Churchwarden, Deborah Owen, said: "Following the success of 'a bit of a do' and the murder mystery in the summer, St James is at it again.

"We are having some 'festive fun' on the 11th December, all to raise funds for the community church.

"A whole bunch of villagers have come together to make this possible."

With a grand prize of a horse-drawn carriage ride, other raffle prizes include mature whiskey, wines, a Boots gift pack and Starnhill Studio pottery vouchers.

There will also be local artisan stalls, carols and wood fired pizza available.