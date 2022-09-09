Grantham Civic Society has announced changes to the national Heritage Open Days due to take place this weekend, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Historic landmarks across Grantham were due to open to the public on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11.

Tomorrow (September 10), The King's School was going to open from 9.30am until 1pm to the public to browse around the school where Isaac Newton was educated.

King's School, Grantham. (45311343)

This has now been cancelled after the announcement of the Queen's death yesterday (September 8).

The Trigge Library in St Wulfram's Church was also scheduled to be open from 10am until 4pm, however this has been cancelled. The church will remain open for private prayer.

ChristChurch on Finkin Street is still planned to be open tomorrow (September 10) from 10am until 4pm.

St Wulfram's Church. (55127776)

Christchurch in Finkin Street, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (52727061)

On Sunday (September 11), the Old Burial Ground on Manthorpe Road is open from 1pm until 3pm and Grantham House's gardens are open from 2.30pm until 4pm.

These will go ahead as scheduled.

More information is available on Heritage Open Days at the Grantham Civic Society Facebook Page.

Heritage Open Days are running at different locations across Lincolnshire from Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 18.