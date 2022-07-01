Lincolnshire health authorities have announced a change in structure to improve health and care for people across the county.

Today (July 1) marks the transition from NHS Lincolnshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to the new NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the county, as part of statutory changes which have been introduced across the NHS in England.

The Board of NHS Lincolnshire’s ICB held its first meeting in public today (July 1).

John Turner, chief executive officer of NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board. Photo supplied by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

John Turner, chief executive officer of NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, said: "I want to say a huge thank you for all the support and input we have received from our staff, partners, local people, and communities during our time as a Clinical Commissioning Group.

"We look forward to continuing to build on the great work that is happening across the county to deliver better health and care services and outcomes for Lincolnshire people for years to come through our ICB.”

The ICB will also play an important statutory role in the local health and care system, with its board comprising not only those from within the organisation, but also featuring representatives from local NHS trusts, primary care, local authorities, voluntary organisations and community providers.

Dissolving the CCG follows Parliamentary approval and Royal Assent of the new Health and Care Act 2022, which outlines how effective collaboration and better partnership working will become commonplace in local health and care systems.

NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) will be responsible for planning and coordinating services on behalf of local people, as well as working with partners and the public to develop a plan for meeting the health needs of its population, managing the local NHS budget and arranging for the provision of local health services.