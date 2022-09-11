A chapel was built on Union Street by public subscription as an Independent, later Congregational, church in July 1823, at a cost of £600, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

A new young minister, Alfred Dawson, aged 28 and a senior at Hoxton Academy, was appointed as minister. Later that year, the church had become very popular and the church building was already too small to accommodate the congregation.

Rev Dawson wrote to Mr Thomas Wilson, a wealthy Congregationalist from London, and explained the situation. Mr Dawson purchased a garden on the south bank of the Mowbeck for £200 to build a bigger church.

The old Independent church in Grantham. (59156256)

Fundraising began again and £2,300 was raised to build the new church. The vicar of St Wulfram’s church complained that he thought the new church was too large.

The street later became the very narrow Chapel Street, and the Mowbeck was culverted later in 1858. By the late 1860s the church was in a poor state of repair.

The pews were narrow and uncomfortable, but if widened they would not accommodate sufficient people and the schoolroom at the back would have to be used, so the children would not be short of space.

The old church is now an antiques store. (59156390)

They asked two neighbours if they would give up a few yards of land to build an extension; one would and one wouldn’t, so the plan had to be abandoned. They purchased a piece of land on the corner of Castlegate and Avenue Road for £800 and sold their current church to the Free Methodists for £700.

Their new church was built, starting in 1869. The building was eventually sold to Alive Church.