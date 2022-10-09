A chapel that is set to close and be put up for sale has celebrated one last harvest festival.

There was a large congregation for the last festival held in the 160-year-old Wesleyan Reform Chapel on Maltkiln Lane, Brant Broughton.

Due to the declining number of regular attendees, the decision was made to close the chapel and put it up for sale in the new year ­— after the last carol service in December.

Sisters Kathleen Peacock and Rosemary Bennett (red top) who have been attending the Wesleyan Chapel in Brant Broughton most of their lives. (59566989)

Regular attendee Andy Roberts said: “It’s the end of an era, but you have got to be realistic.

“It can’t go on forever and we have no organist, so that’s it.”

The Wesleyan Reform Chapel, Brant Broughton. Credit: Google Map (59525322)

The harvest festival was held by the Rev Val Rampton, of Beckingham, with produce brought along by church members.

A total of £150 was also raised for first responders charity Lives and the service was closed with a hearty rendition of God Save the King.