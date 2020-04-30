Two popular children’s characters have been helping to deliver birthday surprises as lockdown continues.

Grantham’s very own Peppa Pig surprised twin sisters, Elsie and Amelia Boswell on their first birthday on Sunday.

Mum Emily Boswell, of Gonerby Hill Foot, said: “Peppa was playing music and waving and blowing kisses. The girls, including their big sister Lilly-Mae, absolutely loved their surprise.”