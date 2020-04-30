Home   News   Article

Characters deliver birthday surprisesduring lockdown in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:50, 30 April 2020

Two popular children’s characters have been helping to deliver birthday surprises as lockdown continues.

Grantham’s very own Peppa Pig surprised twin sisters, Elsie and Amelia Boswell on their first birthday on Sunday.

Mum Emily Boswell, of Gonerby Hill Foot, said: “Peppa was playing music and waving and blowing kisses. The girls, including their big sister Lilly-Mae, absolutely loved their surprise.”

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE