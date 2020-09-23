Charities benefit from Grantham councillor's fund-raising before she hands over chain of office

Two local charities have benefited from fund-raising by Councillor Jacky Smith during her time as chairman of South Kesteven District Council.

Coun Smith raised around £1,575 which has been split between her chosen charities, the Alzheimer’s Society and St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital.

She was in post for 15 months rather than the usual 12 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but before lockdown hosted a civic dinner with a diverse guest list ranging from business people and civic dignitaries to representatives of the armed forces and charities.

Coun Jacky Smith with Majella Wright, associate specialist nurse practitioner, and Hannah Bradley from the St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham. (42384351)

Coun Smith has attended around 120 events as chairman, while still undertaking her role as a councillor for St Wulfram’s Ward in Grantham.

Cllr Breda-Rae Griffin, who represents Stamford All Saints, took over the chain of office at last week’s full council meeting.