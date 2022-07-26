Volunteers were joined by another charity to clean up the River Witham.

Twenty-one volunteers from Grantham RiverCare turned out on Saturday (July 23) for their 114th river clean.

Local representatives from the environmental section of Grantham Lions Club also joined in.

The Lions are currently constructing berns (false river banks) in a bid to improve the river’s eco system, as part of the in-channel work involved in the Witham and Slea Blue Green Project.

Despite a slightly reduced and revised route, due to a fallen tree limb, the group were able to make great progress in collecting rubbish.

The discarded waste collected on the day included three shopping trollies, three bikes and twenty full refuse sacks.

As usual, time was spent after the removal separating out any recyclables –with over 200 glass and plastic items recovered.

The volunteers were rewarded with a picnic lunch topped off with a towering strawberry gateau, after their hard work in helping keep the town's natural areas clean and tidy.

RiverCare has recently partnered with Lincolnshire Rivers Trust at Belton House and the next meeting will be held there to search for the invasive Himalayan Balsam. Findings will help in a region-wide survey that is being carried out to help prevent the spread.

If anyone from the general public is interested in joining the next tidy up, this will take place on 20th August. You can find out more on the RiverCare Grantham Facebook page.