Representatives from seven local charities received cheques totalling £4,000 from Grantham Kesteven Rotary at their annual charity presentation evening.

The funds had been raised from their 18th charity golf day in August. Each representative was invited to speak of the difficulties faced during the pandemic in continuing to support their service users while their income was severely reduced due to having fewer opportunities to fund-raise.

Each year, the club’s president chooses a charity to be the major beneficiary and this year president Sue Kinder chose MIND to receive a cheque for £2,500.

Grantham Kesteven Rotary Cheque Presentation Evening (52663672)

The other charities received £250 each. Donations went to St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham Inner Wheel, Grantham Passage, Kesteven Rideability, Rainbows Hospice and Grantham Disabled Children Society.

Rotarian Mike Charity said: “It was nice to meet so many organisations and be able to bring them some joy after the pandemic.”