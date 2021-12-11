When I was a child Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ fascinated me and I would get my mum to reread extracts over and over, writes Councillor Lee Steptoe, deputy leader of the Labour Group on South Kesteven District Council.

I was delighted when one year I got it on cassette; mum had clearly had enough. The story of the miserly Scrooge being visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future is well known and much loved, made accessible to young children by the Muppets.

At heart it’s about simple redemption and it can be enjoyed by those of all faiths and none. Dickens was a master at describing the deep inequalities in Victorian Britain and the plight of the poor against an often cruel commercial class as represented by the unreformed Scrooge: ‘Are there no prisons, are there no workhouses, then let them die and decrease the surplus population.’

Lee Steptoe (46585897)

Some things never change and every Christmas a lot of cliches are trotted out like ‘season of goodwill’ and it being a ‘festive time of cheer’. For many it is not, and I always try to remember that as I open my presents and tuck into the turkey with family. There is plenty of loneliness, hunger and despair alongside the undoubted joy that it brings to those lucky enough to have family, friends and the financial means necessary to enjoy it.

Grantham Labour are trying to do our bit for those on the other side of the tracks by holding a toy and baby bank collection on the market on Saturday, December 11. You will not be able to miss our huge red tent with Labour logo that will be near the market cross during market hours. Donations of gifts for kids of all ages, toiletries and baby items will be gratefully passed onto the Grantham Foodbank to distribute to those that are struggling to make ends meet in what is a cost of living crisis for so many. The Foodbank, which is a totally apolitical organisation, would obviously also welcome direct donations.

It is community organisations like the Foodbank, Grantham Passage and the Place2bee that increasingly are having to paper over the huge chasm in our society between the haves and have nots and I applaud them in their efforts to prevent a return to Dickensian times for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

I wish all Journal readers of all faiths and all political views a Merry Christmas and a happy, peaceful, and prosperous 2022.