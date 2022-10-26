An ambassador for a sports education charity has won a world title at the para-cycling world championships.

Sam Ruddock won the world title in the men's C1 time trial category at the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championship in France.

He claimed his world title on Friday when he was the fastest during the 1km competition.

Sam Ruddock won the title at the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championship in France. (60224403)

The athlete is also an ambassador for Inspire+, a charity based in Grantham.

Inspire+ aims to keep children and young people active through sports.

In a statement, the charity said: "Sam has had an unbelievable impact within the charity's member schools with his assemblies.

"He engages children in fun and challenging interventions themed on emotional intelligence, mental resilience, physical attitude, and well-being."

Sam said: “It’s a pleasure to be an ambassador with inspire+.

"Their endeavours in Grantham and wider Lincolnshire are having such a huge but most importantly measurable impact on the area’s provision and facilitation of sport, physical activity, and coaching.

"I’m very proud to help inspire the next generation through their work.”

For more information about Sam Ruddock and other inspire+ ambassadors' assemblies, visit: https://www.inspireplus.org.uk/ or call 01476 578137.