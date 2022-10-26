Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Inspire+ ambassador Sam Ruddock becomes world champion at UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championship in Paris

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 26 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

An ambassador for a sports education charity has won a world title at the para-cycling world championships.

Sam Ruddock won the world title in the men's C1 time trial category at the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championship in France.

He claimed his world title on Friday when he was the fastest during the 1km competition.

Sam Ruddock won the title at the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championship in France. (60224403)
Sam Ruddock won the title at the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championship in France. (60224403)

The athlete is also an ambassador for Inspire+, a charity based in Grantham.

Inspire+ aims to keep children and young people active through sports.

In a statement, the charity said: "Sam has had an unbelievable impact within the charity's member schools with his assemblies.

"He engages children in fun and challenging interventions themed on emotional intelligence, mental resilience, physical attitude, and well-being."

Sam said: “It’s a pleasure to be an ambassador with inspire+.

"Their endeavours in Grantham and wider Lincolnshire are having such a huge but most importantly measurable impact on the area’s provision and facilitation of sport, physical activity, and coaching.

"I’m very proud to help inspire the next generation through their work.”

For more information about Sam Ruddock and other inspire+ ambassadors' assemblies, visit: https://www.inspireplus.org.uk/ or call 01476 578137.

Grantham Other Sport Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE