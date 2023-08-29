A charity and reverend are collaborating to hold a support group for Long Covid sufferers.

Shine Lincolnshire, a mental health charity, and Reverend Samantha Parsons from the Church of the Ascension, in Grantham, are teaming up to hold this group.

The group will promote resources and opportunities for residents to connect and socialist with people who have or are still experiencing challenges as a result of Long Covid.

The Rev Samantha Parsons (left) and Jane Kelly from Shine Lincolnshire

The Rev Parsons said: “Shine Lincolnshire are doing amazing work across the county to support wellbeing, and we at the Church of the Ascension are delighted to be collaborating with them to support this much needed Long Covid Peer Support Group.”

The Church of Ascension already holds a wellbeing cafe on Monday mornings for residents to meet with people and socialise.

Jane Kelly, senior peer support coordinator, said: “Shine Lincolnshire will be supporting the launch of the group.

“It would be great to see some new and regular faces, and to know that there is something designed to support those who have been affected by the Covid pandemic.

“We hope to see you in September."

The group will hold sessions during the wellbeing cafe on Mondays from 10am until noon in the church hall.

The sessions will begin from September 4.

The Church of Ascension is in Edinburgh Road, Grantham.