This September, LIVES needs cyclists across Lincolnshire to join their virtual challenge of 874 miles from Lands End to John O’Groats and raise vital funds to help keep First Responders on the road.

The virtual challenge, organised by LIVES, allows cyclists to clock up miles at any time of day, and they can choose where they cycle too, from the open roads around beautiful Lincolnshire or on their exercise bike in the dining room! All the participants will track their progress through the well known exercise app, Strava.

The charity, who responded to over 12,000 emergency 999 calls last year, has been hugely affected by COVID-19. LIVES’ charitable income, has a loss last year in excess of £370,000 of the £1.4 million pounds needed to ensure their First Responders and Medic Responders have the lifesaving training and equipment they need, to be there when the worst happens.

LIVES are appealing for cyclists to join their virtual challenge. (49467205)

LIVES have teamed up with Ringrose Law on this exciting new event as their lead sponsor.

Alex Bennett, marketing manager at Ringrose Law, said: “Ringrose Law have been involved in Lincs C2C2C for nearly 10 years, and over those years we have seen cycling become a real passion for many people in Lincolnshire.

"We have a strong team of cyclists here at the firm who love taking on this sort of challenge!

"We are proud to partner with LIVES on this event and give many of the cyclists we know an opportunity to take their love of cycling and apply it to this fantastic challenge.”

Rachel Hay, community fundraising manager, and lead for this challenge at LIVES added: “If the thought of covering the entire distance on your own seems a bit daunting, don’t worry, we have got this covered!

"There is a team element so you can share the 874 miles to the finish line. So if you know a few people at work who could join you, or perhaps your part of a cycling club, this is a great way to do something together and raise funds for our lifesaving charity.”

All the money raised from this challenge will go towards training and equipping Community First Responders all across Lincolnshire.

LIVES' army of responders are ready and prepared to respond to 999 medical emergencies within their communities at a moment's notice, 79% of the time, at the incidents they attend, they are the first on scene to deliver medical treatment.

Registering to this event will be helping to raise vital funds to keep these responders, who are based in your communities, on the road. LIVES volunteers charity relies on donations from the public.

To find out more about this challenge, or how to sign up as a team you can email LIVES fundraising@LIVES.org.uk or you can sign up by following the link: https://lives.enthuse.com/cf/lands-end-to-john-o-groats