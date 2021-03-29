Age UK will be reopening their Grantham shop on April 12 following its temporary closure due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Charity is looking forward to welcoming locals back to the shop, which located on Market Place, and will continue to sell many items, including clothing, accessories, books, toys and homeware.

Safety measures will once again be in place to protect customers, volunteers and staff, such as social distancing and sanitiser stations, and staff and volunteers will have the required safety equipment when interacting with customers.

The Age UK Grantham shop, image via Google Streetview. (45636342)

Age UK shops help raise vital funds for the charity’s work and services supporting older people, which have been a lifeline for older people during lockdown.

Older people are among those hit hardest by the pandemic and Age UK’s services faced unprecedented demand when the crisis began.

As the impacts of coronavirus continue, Age UK’s Information and Advice, and Friendship services, will carry on being there to provide essential guidance, support and reassurance for older people.

Kay, manager at the Age UK Grantham shop, said: “We’re so excited to be able to open our doors again and can’t wait to welcome the local community back! We have as a wide range of bargains, All items purchased help raise much-needed funds for Age UK so it can continue supporting people in later life.

“We’re also appealing to anyone in Grantham who may be able to give up some time to help out by volunteering at the shop. We depend on the support of volunteers, so if you have found yourself with more free time and think you can help us, please give the Age UK Grantham shop a call on 01476 590679. Even small amounts of time can really make a huge difference.”

Helen, a volunteer at the Age UK Grantham shop, said: “Volunteering with the Age UK shop in Grantham is really enjoyable. As well as doing a variety of different tasks in the shop, I meet new people every day.

"I have made good friends with both the shop team and people in the local community and would encourage anyone thinking of signing up to give volunteering a go. it’s great to know you are making a difference and giving something back.”

The Age UK Grantham shop will be open 9:00 am on Monday 12th April To find out more about how Age UK’s shops, how the Charity has been helping older people during the pandemic and how you can help, please visit www.ageuk.org.uk

As the pandemic continues, many older people are increasingly finding the situation tough to bear. Without Age UK, many would be facing these challenging times entirely alone. Age UK’s vital telephone services are a lifeline for those who have no one else to turn to, but the Charity needs urgent funds so it can continue to be there for anyone who needs them. To donate visit www.ageuk.org.uk/appeal