The latest charity ball held in aid of the Naomi Fund raised almost £5,000 on its return after Covid-19.

Held in memory of Grantham girl Naomi Fardell, who was born with congenital heart problems aged two-and-a-half, the ball returned after a year out due to the Covid-19 pandemic for its 19th iteration.

Dean Fardell, Naomi's father who runs the charity with wife Michelle, was joined by 33 others as they completed a two-day cycle from Great Ormond Street Hospital to Grantham earlier this year in aid of the fund.

From left: Bruce Jones, Dean and Michelle Fardell, Kevin Simm. (51494991)

The Naomi Fund raises money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, Heartlink children's charity at Glenfield Hospital and the Kingfisher Children's Unit and palliative care at Grantham Hospital.

Hosted at Belton Woods Hotel, the Naomi Fund Charity Ball was attended by 180 people, and had two magicians providing entertainment, as well as singer Kevin Simm, who was in the pop group Liberty X and is currently touring with Wet Wet Wet.

Also in attendance was actor Bruce Jones, most famous for playing Les Battersby in Coronation Street. Bruce is a regular fixture at the annual charity ball and entertains as the evening's auctioneer.

Kevin Simm (left) with Bruce Jones. (51495003)

Bruce, a die-hard Manchester City fan, raised £2,000 on his own by wearing a shirt from his team's bitter rivals Manchester United on the night.

The auction included items such as football memorabilia signed by legends of the game, including Pelé and Sir Geoff Hurst, as well as a signed Tyson Fury photo and a signed Ed Sheeran album cover.

A signed boxing glove from Eddie Richardson, once dubbed one of Britain's most powerful criminals, also went under the hammer along with his latest book.

Event hosts Belton Woods also provided spa and golf packages in the auction, while Tattershall Lodges donated weekend packages to be sold.

Dean Fardell with one of the auction items, a boxing glove signed by Eddie Richardson and his book. (51494986)

Organiser Dean said: "“I was happy to get the ball back in action again and get it full with people enjoying themselves. That was the aim.

"We were conscious of what was in people’s pockets. We’ve just come through the pandemic. We were happy to get the ball back and running and raise some money."

Dean also thanked the ball's sponsors for all of their help and support.

He added: “We’re really grateful to the Grantham public and businesses for what they’ve done for us. They always get behind us and we’re always well supported."

