A Grantham charity has been given a boost following a fundraising football tournament held earlier this year.

Grantham Autistic Information Network (GAIN) received a cheque for £481 from South Kesteven Charity Cup treasurer and District Councillor Ian Selby.

This was a donation by Harrowby United Football Club to Ed Mayes of GAIN which was their nominated charity in this year’s tournament.

Pictured from left are Ed Mayes of GAIN, Michael Atter, chairman of Harrowby United Football Club, Nickie Cowell, secretary of The Charity Cup Committee and Ian Selby, district councillor and treasurer of the Charity Cup Committee. (61051821)

Coun Selby said: "The Charity Cup was a great success this year as all participating teams were able to give most welcoming and well received donations, as well as assisting all the teams with important pre-season training games.

"The South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee wish to thank all the football clubs, sponsors and participants for their wonderful support."

The tournament was won by Grantham Town who beat Harrowby United in the final in July.