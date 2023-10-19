A charity bike hub will be extending its opening hours in the run up to Christmas.

Grantham Bike Hub, run by the South Lincolnshire Blind Society at the BHive Community Hub, will be extending its opening times from Saturday, October 28 until Saturday, December 16.

An extra pre-loved bike sale will be held every Saturday morning from 10am until 1pm.

BHive Community Hub

Susan Swinburn, CEO of the BHive Community Hub, said: “The team at the Bike Hub are very proud of the fact that all profits go directly back into the BHive Community Centre, providing the Grantham area with a much needed range of support groups for those suffering from mental or physical health issues and offering a safe space for anyone feeling vulnerable.”

The bikes are donated by the public, and then restored and refurbished by a team of volunteer cycle mechanics.

They are then individually inspected, adjusted and if required, parts are replaced.

The bikes then have a final test ride and are quality checked by the centre’s City and Guilds qualified bike mechanic before they are put up for sale.

For adults, they have a large range of bikes for women and men with sizes and styles to suit everybody's needs.

The bike hub also has a range of children’s bikes available, including for toddlers, with and without stabilisers, up to larger teenage bikes.

For more information on the Grantham Bike Hub, call 01476 592775.

Opening times are Monday to Thursday 9am to 4pm, Friday 9am to 1pm and the extra Saturday opening hours taking place from October 28.