A charity bonfire night and firework display returned to Grantham for the first time since 2018.

The Lincolnshire Fire Aid Bonfire and Firework Display was held on Saturday night at Belton Lane, Great Gonerby.

The last two iterations had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions in 2020 and poor weather that year before that.

A colourful fireworks display dazzled everyone there. (52916105)

All proceeds raised from the event are distributed to different local charities by Lincolnshire Fire Aid.

If you have any pictures from other bonfire nights or firework displays over the weekend in the area, please send them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

The Assenza Family enjoying themselves (52916086)

Kirsten Wood, with Layla, Harvey and David Streek. (52916089)

Alastair Turner, Molly and Nicky Davenport (52916092)

People enjoyed the warm light of the bonfire. (52916072)

A family taking in the sight of the bonfire (52916078)

A picture of the bonfire, taken by Amiee McQuaid (52916069)

