A youth charity leader is set to embark on the ninth of ten epic challenges in 2021, as she takes on a four-hour underground scramble in the UK’s largest cave system.

Dr Emma Egging, CEO of the Jon Egging Trust, will take on her latest challenge at Ease Gill in the Yorkshire Dales this weekend.

Emma, who founded the Jon Egging Trust (JET) a decade ago following the death of her husband - Red Arrows pilot Flt Lt Jon Egging – has taken on ten physical and mental ‘JET10’ challenges this year to shine a spotlight on the plight of the vulnerable youngsters supported by the trust, and to raise £100k to expand their programmes.

Emma, who lives in Colsterworth, said: “Every challenge I’ve taken on this year, from my 33-mile ultramarathon back in April to my 2.5 mile open-water swim in July, has forced me to step out of my comfort zone and ‘feel the fear’ of doing something new and challenging.

"That's what we ask of our young people at JET too, many of whom have faced significant life challenges that have been the catalyst for them losing confidence and focus at school. When you find the courage to try something new, it helps you grow as a person. That is exactly what our programmes do. They empower our young people to believe in themselves and with the right mindset and support, shows them what they’re capable of.”

Emma is being guided on her subterranean adventure by two experienced cavers and Mountain Rescue volunteers, Ed Poulter and Alex Ritchie.

Ed, a firefighter by day, says: “Ease Gill is a challenging but exciting system for a beginner like Emma, and includes some tight squeezes, free climbs and cascades into the main stream-way. One of the things I love about caving and mountain rescue is the fact that you are helping people when they are having a really bad day, as well as using a range of problem solving, communication and leadership skills which is exactly what JET teach the young people they work with. This is why it’s so great to support Emma in this challenge.”

Software developer Alex has been caving for the past 15 years and has used his love of the sport to push himself and conquer personal demons, including a fear of heights: “One of the first caving trips I ever did involved a 100m abseil in a cave called The Lost World in New Zealand. I remember being told: ‘don’t worry, there are no heights, just depths!’. It’s great to now be able to support Emma on her first caving adventure, and help her to conquer fears of her own.”

To get behind Emma’s latest JET10 challenge visit jet10.joneggingtrust.org.uk/fundraising/emmas-jet10-challenge

EMMA'S JET10 EVENTS

1. Grantham Canal 33-mile ultramarathon (April 18)

2. Paddleboarding half-marathon - 13 miles. River Witham, Lincs (June 17)

3. JET10 Virtual Relay (July 10)

4. Open water swim: 2.5 miles along the length of Buttermere in the Lake District, Cumbria (July 17)

5. Edale Skyline Challenge – 20mile, 10hr climb in the Peak District. (August 25)

6. Great North Run (September 12)

7. JETRide, Lincs – 100-mile cycle (September 26)

8. Virtual London Marathon (October 3)

9. Caving in Britain’s most complex cave system – Ease Gill (Oct 23)

10. JET10 GRAND FINALE EVENT – TO BE REVEALED (November)