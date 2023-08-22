A butterfly will be travelling across the country for charity, and it will be making an appearance in Grantham this week.

The Together for Short Lives Butterfly will pay a visit to Morrisons, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, on Thursday, August 25, from 9.30am until 3pm.

The butterfly is visiting stores across the country to raise money for Together for Short Lives, and Grantham’s branch is raising money for the Rainbow Hospice, in Loughborough.

Tina Perry, Grantham Morrisons Community Champion, said: “It is a wonderful charity.

“I have been shown pictures of the hospice and it is absolutely amazing.

“It is [the event] just to help them keep it going. The more money we raise, the better.”

Alongside a visit from the butterfly, there will be other stuff held across the day to raise money for the charity.