A charity butterfly paid a visit to a supermarket earlier this week to raise money for charity.

The Together for Short Lives Butterfly visited Morrisons, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, on Thursday (August 24).

The event raised £500 for the Rainbow Hospice, in Loughborough, a charity supported by Grantham’s Morrisons.

Tina Perry, Grantham Morrisons Community Champion, said: “The turnout was good.

“There were lots of customers who came to the table and had a go on the tombola, raffle and buying goods for charity.

“I enjoy helping the Rainbow Hospice.

“It was a fun day with myself, a few staff and my niece Shannon helping to raise £500.

“We still have more money to count from what has been put in the donation tubs, so we are hoping it is a lot more.

“I want to thank all our customers that generously donate and always support us.

A stall was set up with a tombola.

“If it wasn’t for our loyal customers we wouldn’t make as much money for this fantastic charity.”

Tina hopes to hold more events in the store in the future to raise money for the hospice.