A Grantham charity shop is calling upon people to get involved in its voluntary initiative ahead of the upcoming coronation.

The Age UK shop, in Market Place, will be opening its doors on Monday, May 8, for a taster session to people who are interested in volunteering.

This is as part of The Big Help Out, a UK-wide initiative where some of the country’s best known charities are teaming up to encourage people to volunteer and celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Google street view of the Age UK shop, in Market Place, Grantham.

Kay, shop manager at the Age UK shop in Grantham, said: “Volunteers play an important role at our shop and are crucial to Age UK.

“As well as helping with the essential operations and day-to-day running of the shop, they also offer a friendly welcome and chat to many of the local community who stop in.

“Every hour they contribute makes a huge difference and helps Age UK raise much-needed funds for its work supporting older people, making their work invaluable.”

If anyone would like to get involved, they can visit the website at www.thebighelpout.org.uk.

People can also sign up for the taster session via The Big Help Out App.

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales.

The charity provides help and support to older people.