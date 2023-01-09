A sports and education charity helped to keep children fed and entertained over the Christmas break.

inspire+, a sports & education charity focused on children's health and well-being, provided Holiday Food and Activities (HAF) camps in Grantham, Stamford and Spalding to ensure children who receive benefits-related free school meals and vulnerable children had access to healthy meals during the school holidays, as well as during term time.

The camps offered 780 places for children and young people aged 5-16.

Inspire+ held Holiday Food and Activities camps in Grantham, Stamford and Spalding. (61753393)

Every day, when they arrived at the camps, the children were offered a toast for breakfast. As a morning snack, a variety of fruits were available.

Lunch was delivered daily, and the children enjoyed a different menu every day, including hot and nutritious meals and pudding. Another healthy snack was available for the children during the afternoon.

The charity also worked with Darren from Roots to Food to deliver cooking lessons. These sessions provided important information regarding the nutritional content of food and developed cooking skills and knowledge.

The children were given the opportunity to prepare a dish including various cuisines from all over the world. They were then able to sample their cooking, encouraging them to try new, healthy foods.

In addition to the cooking lessons, the children participated in many special activities, such as music workshops, beatbox sessions, pantomime, and a visit from Santa Claus, with each child receiving a gift.

"It was fantastic to see so many children and young people enjoying the HAF provision, with lots of festive fun on the programme," said Emma Sharpe, inspire+ project lead.

"inspire+ HAF camps provide opportunities for young people to be active, have exciting new experiences and have a healthy, nutritious meal during the school holidays.

"It was great to see the children making new friends, developing new skills and enjoying the festivities."

The next HAF camps offered by inspire+ will take place during the Easter school break, and parents can book by visiting the inspire+ website closer to the dates of the camps.

The cost of living has been challenging for many families, and children are among those most affected by this crisis.

Children received a visit from Santa Claus. (61753373)

Accordingly to Barnardo's Report released on October 2022, 1 in 5 parents in Great Britain said they have struggled to provide sufficient food, and 54% have been forced to cut back on food spending.