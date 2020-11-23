A Grantham charity is "delighted" after receiving support and a donation from former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! contestant Rebekah Vardy.

Rebekah Vardy, who lives in a village near Grantham with her Leicester City footballer husband Jamie Vardy and five children, made a donation to Grantham Passage and is supporting the organisation with food preparation.

She is also using her social media platform to promote the important work being done by the Passage each week for the vulnerable in the Grantham area.

Rebekah Vardy, via Beckyvardy on Instagram (43233333)

In a statement, Grantham Passage said: "At this time of National and Local restrictions due to Covid, Grantham Poverty Concern are committed to continuing to support the homeless, vulnerable etc in our community. We have been humbled by the level of support shown by many individuals and companies."

As a result of the generosity shown by the people of Grantham, the Passage raised enough money to provide 150 free Christmas dinners to those in need this year.

The Passage continued: "Rebekah Vardy has a long history of supporting charities that work locally supporting those in the community that are in need. Grantham Poverty Concern is delighted that Rebekah has chosen us to support this Christmas, we are a local charity and that is something that Rebekah is pleased to support.

"It is always vitally important to get support from everybody but with Rebekah’s profile it will help to raise the profile of our charity and the awareness of the work that we have been doing and continue to do on a weekly basis.

"Rebekah has made a private financial donation to Grantham Poverty Concern and we cannot thank her enough for this and all of the support that she is giving at this time."

Explaining her decision to support Grantham Passage on Instagram, Rebekah said: "As a teenager, I would have been someone who would have benefited directly from the services of a charity like this, I know how important their work is and how life changing this help can be.

"I have been homeless, I have lived in a B&B, I have struggled to pay my bills as a vulnerable youngster who was living alone in a B&B.

"Before anyone questions what I am doing for [Grantham Passage], I have made a private financial donation and I am also helping with food preparation and using my platform to raise awareness.

"These are the ways in which you can help those living in poverty in and around Grantham if you want to. Anything that you can do will be a huge help to this small charity that feeds people all year round and relies solely on donations and volunteers. Everything they do is socially distanced and Covid secure."