People in Grantham who spent their money in the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop raised £14,000 for charities.

The shop opened in The George Centre over Christmas. Money raised in Grantham will go to Cancer Research UK, RNLI, Alzheimer’s Society and many more.

A spokesman for the shop said it was a very difficult and challenging time for the not-for-profit organisation with 50 per cent of key trading wiped out by a lockdown in England during November 2020 but the pop-up shop still managed to raise £14,000 thanks to the amazing support of the local community.

Jeremy Lune, CEO at Cards for Good Causes. (46465219)

Cards for Good Causes is the trading arm of the 1959 Group of Charities which has 25 members including Barnardo’s, Save the Children and Parkinson’s UK. As a not-for-profit organisation, all proceeds are given back to local and national charities. In the past 10 years, Cards for Good Causes has given over £60 million to the charities it partners with.

Cards for Good Causes is now selling cards and gifts for all occasions so that the local community can support charity all year via it’s website.

Jeremy Lune, CEO at Cards for Good Causes said: “On behalf of all of our charities, we would like to say a huge thank you to the Grantham local community. The proceeds from every card or product purchased has made a vital contribution to the work of national and local charities.

"It has been a very tough season but the support has been incredible and we hope to continue our work in 2021. However, we are not just for Christmas anymore and sell everyday cards, birthday cards and occasion cards so please do continue to purchase cards and gifts via our website throughout the year - www.cardsforcharity.org.uk - and let’s keep supporting our charity sector and the fantastic work they are doing.”