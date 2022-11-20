A Christmas fair that was held to raise money for Marie Curie raised over £12,000.

The Marie Curie Christmas Fair, which was held at Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, raised £12,447.44 for the charity over the two days it was held.

Lauren Alexander, community fundraiser for Lincolnshire Marie Curie, said: "A huge thank you to all our stall holders and everyone who visited the Marie Curie Christmas Fair at Petwood Hotel last week.

Fundraisers on the day of the Christmas fair. Credit: Lauren Alexander (60756455)

"We had record numbers of people through the door and are so grateful to everyone who came and shopped.

"Over the course of the two days the fair has raised over £12,000 to help Marie Curie provide our vital end of life care and support to people in the region."

Money was also raised across Lincolnshire as "our volunteers and shoppers came from across the whole county," Lauren added.

Robina Cameron, who sadly passed away in April 2022. Credit: Lauren Alexander (60756502)

Robina Cameron, who was the chairlady of Marie Curie in Lincolnshire, sadly died in April and Lauren said it was a "very strange year without our wonderful chairlady, but boy we tied it up in a bow for her."