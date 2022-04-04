A concert that took place over the weekend has raised £2,200 to support the people of Ukraine.

The Concert for Ukraine on Saturday, held in Market Place, raised £1,200 on the day and event organisers, the Rotary Club of Grantham, have donated £1,000 to make a total of £2,200, which will go to the National Disasters Emergency Committee.

Many local acts took to the stage, as well as the International Seniors Club which featured singers from Poland and the Ukraine, who sang songs from those countries.

Bujana Kopliku, 18, also known as Boo, sang a tune that she wrote called 'A Song for Ukraine', which won Track of the Week on BBC Introducing.

Other acts that played on the day included Trevor Leeson, Terry Carey, JBK (John, Barry and Kevin from Premier Cru), Paula Burrows and Dunne and Rusted.

Barry Phillips, of the Rotary Club of Grantham, said: "It was a very good effort. We also had a few people from Ukraine on the stage.

"They were in Kyiv at the beginning of the week and they were absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of the town. Some of them were in tears. They said they were given 100 per cent support by this country."

