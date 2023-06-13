A concert raised over £200 for a Ukrainian orphanage.

The ‘Concert for Ukraine’ was held at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road, on Saturday, June 10.

The event raised £276 to support the orphanage, and with the donation they were able to send a microwave and kettle to it.

Karen Marlor, one of the organisers behind the event, said: “[It was] a great night!

“It was a mixture of Ukrainian and British performers of all abilities and ages.”

Performers included pianist Max Artemchenko and violinist Nik Vikhorev who played two romantic songs.

Anastasiia Golovko also performed with her flute.

Eddie Ate The Good Dogs, a Sleaford-based band, performed in the concert.

Eddie Ate The Good Dogs performing.

James Lewis and Bex Calladine, the members of the band, were “delighted” to play the event.

Bex, who sponsored a Ukrainian family for nine months, said: “Music unites people and is a common language.

“It seemed apt therefore as a group of musicians, we could unite for one evening and celebrate a world where creativity reigns.”

Olha and Yevhen Kozub at the concert.

Teenagers also read out some poetry and about “how we can all support each other in these challenging times”, added Karen.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre, which has been a centre for Ukrainian refugees, has been working with the orphanage to help them.

Some of the children in the Ukrainian orphanage wearing clothes donated from the Jubilee Church Life Centre.

Kateryna Buchatskaya, who came to live in Grantham as a refugee, has been the centre’s point of contact for the orphanage.