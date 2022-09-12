A charity shop in Grantham has been presented with a cheque for £963 raised from a football competition.

South Kesteven Charity Cup treasurer Graham Cowell presented Lea Mole, manager of the Cancer Research Shop, with the cheque.

The money was donated by Grantham Town Football Club as Cancer Research was the club's nominated charity at this year’s tournament.

Pictured from left to right, Graham Cowell, Sarah Melinn, Lea Mole, Janet Johnston, Councillor Ian Selby. (59249429)

Councillor Ian Selby, a founder of the competition, said: "The charity cup was a great success this year as all participating teams were able to give most welcoming and well received donations, as well as assisting all the teams with important pre-season training games."

Grantham Town won the cup earlier this year in July.

The SK Charity Cup committee thanked all the football clubs, sponsors and participants involved for their support.

The committee will be presenting cheques at two more presentations for Bourne Town FC and Harrowby United.