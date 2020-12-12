Customers of a Grantham supermarket have brightened up a charity’s Christmas with donations of food and money.

Customers have supported Sainsbury’s national campaign called ‘Help brighten a million Christmases’. They have donated food items, money and Nectar points to support Grantham Passage which provides meals for the homeless, elderly and vulnerable.

Every year the charity puts on a Christmas Day lunch for those in need at a local church, but this year, because of the pandemic, it will be delivering meals to people’s doors.

Sainsbury's staff and Grantham Passage volunteers are delighted with the donations given to the charity by customers. (43492109)

Sainsbury’s says that by matching customer donations it hopes enough will be collected to feed up to 32 million people. It says for every £1 donated and matched by the store will help provide eight hot meals over Christmas.

Mike Monaghan, of Grantham Passage, said: “This year’s Christmas promotion is very exciting and should provide many more meals and put smiles on the faces of many vulnerable people in Grantham.

"During the pandemic we cannot provide meals every day but we are turning out 170 food parcels every week for people in the town.”