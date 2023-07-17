Grantham woman left ‘fuming’ after receiving parking ticket while dropping off items to Age UK charity shop
A woman was left “fuming” when she was issued a parking ticket while dropping off donations to a charity shop.
While Diana Ritchie was parked in the road outside Age UK, in Market Place, she was told she would receive a ticket.
She said: “I was there for about two minutes to drop off a bag to charity.
“The man said I can’t park there. I was halfway in the shop and I said I was going to be two minutes.
“I was fuming. It was the fact it was for charity, I can’t get my head around it.
“It’s a lack of compassion.”
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: “Every ticket issued can be contested if the person who gets the parking notice believes there is a case to do so.
“The details of the claim process, and how to contest the ticket are printed on the back of every ticket issued.”