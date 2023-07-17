A woman was left “fuming” when she was issued a parking ticket while dropping off donations to a charity shop.

While Diana Ritchie was parked in the road outside Age UK, in Market Place, she was told she would receive a ticket.

She said: “I was there for about two minutes to drop off a bag to charity.

Outside the Age UK shop in Market Place, Grantham.

“The man said I can’t park there. I was halfway in the shop and I said I was going to be two minutes.

“I was fuming. It was the fact it was for charity, I can’t get my head around it.

“It’s a lack of compassion.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: “Every ticket issued can be contested if the person who gets the parking notice believes there is a case to do so.

“The details of the claim process, and how to contest the ticket are printed on the back of every ticket issued.”