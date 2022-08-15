This year's Danny Walsh Memorial Day raised a total £2,804 for charity.

The fundraiser was held at Harrowby United Football Club in Dickens Road, Grantham, at the end of July. The money was raised for Lincs&Notts Air Ambulance.

The family event featured a football match, bouncy castles, a tombola, a barbecue, a raffle and entertainment from Irish singer Emerald Dave.

Danny Walsh (58643369)

Danny died aged 30 from a serious brain injury following an altercation in Edinburgh Road, Grantham, in 2013. His family have held a fundraising event every year in his memory.

Danny's mother Debbie said: "We had another fantastic day and night."