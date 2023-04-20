A memorial event will be held in memory of a teenager with a "huge personality" and "contagious smile", who tragically died in 2020 aged 19.

The very first Chris Maslin Memorial Custom Car and Bike Rally will take place in October to honour the Grantham teenager and to raise money for charity in his name.

Chris' parents, Steve and Amanda Maslin, say the event will also raise awareness of the dangers of drugs, which were the cause of their son's death on October 28, 2020.

Christopher Maslin died aged 19 (63653718)

Amanda said: "We tragically lost our gorgeous son in October 2020 after he made the devastating mistake of experimenting with drugs.

"Christopher had struggled to make friends all of his life due to his autism and wanted so badly to fit in and he, unfortunately, believed that was the way to be accepted.

"Although we can never bring him back we can keep his memory alive by holding a yearly event in his honor."

In October 2021, a memorial for Chris, delayed by Covid, was held at Ancaster Duke Coverts Scout Campsite, with over 200 people attending.

This year's event in memory of Chris, a custom car and bike rally, will be the first of many and will take place from October 20 to October 22 at Grantham Cricket Club.

Amanda continued: "Christopher loved cars and could often be found taking photos of unusual and expensive cars.

"He was training to be a mechanic at the time of his death and I have no doubt he would have been successful as a mechanic in whatever field he chose.

"Furthermore, he was saving to buy his first motorbike. Therefore, cars, motorbikes, and camping seem an appropriate way to remember him."

Chris was also a keen scouter from a young age, and had "a real passion" for camping and travelling, so the people attending the event will be able to camp for the weekend.

There will be entertainment, including live music from bands on the Friday and Saturday evenings, along with trade stalls, food vendors and a car and bike show with competitions, such as Chris's Coolest Custom Corsa.

Camping tickets are £15 per person, with Amanda and Steve encouraging people to bring their own customised cars, bikes or trikes along, if they wish to.

The event will raise money for the Chris Maslin Memorial Fund, which supports FOSA (Friends of Sandon and Ambergate), as Chris attended Ambergate School, and Grantham District Scouts, a big part of his life.

Some of the funds will also go towards purchasing something personal for the ambulance crew who worked so hard to save him. A GoFundMe page has been set up and over £360 has so far been raised to support the event.

Amanda continued: "We will also be raising awareness of the dangers of drugs as well as road safety, in order to keep our young people safe.

"It is important to us as a family that we do what we can to avoid other families experiencing what we have.

"With this in mind, we need your help. In order to get this event off the ground in the first year we need to raise some funds. If you are able to contribute in any way, big or small, it would be very much appreciated.

"Please help us keep his memory alive, raise much-needed funds for the charities that helped him grow into the amazing young man he was and achieve so much despite the difficulties he faced, and spread awareness to avoid other families go through what we have."

You can find more information on the event here and the GoFundMe page here.

Paying tribute to her son back in 2021, Amanda said: "[Chris'] huge personality and his contagious smile meant that he left a massive impression on everybody he met. He was loved by many and was a joy to be around whatever he was doing.”

Amanda said that she is looking for companies to sponsor the event in return for advertising; this could be through a donation of a raffle prize, something bigger to auction, or a cash sponsorship.

If you can help, contact: amanda.maslin@ntlworld.com