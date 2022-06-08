The British Red Cross has announced significant expansion of its Mobility Aids Service.

Following the challenging period of Covid-19, the Red Cross has extended its opening hours at the Grantham office, with this now open five days a week providing key support.

The Mobility Aid Service is run on a not-for-profit basis and provides a wheelchair for a limited time to anyone that needs it and may not be able ordinarily to meet the costs.

The British Red Cross Shop in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (57189708)

The new opening hours at the Grantham office will be welcomed as it is already a popular site within the community.

A recent partnership with Tesco and a grant from the Michael Bishop Foundation has also given the opportunity for the British Red Cross Mobility Aids Service vehicle to visit a number of car parks at Tesco superstores across Lincolnshire.