Charity football match for Grantham Foodbank

A teenager has organised a charity football match to raise money for Grantham Foodbank.

The game will takes place at Colsterworth Sport & Social Club on February 29, with a kick-off time of 11am.

Harry Newcombe, a 15-year-old student at Priory Ruskin School, has gathered friends from school and the local area to try and raise vital funds for the food bank.

Harry, 15, is organising the charity match. (30052457)

The event is expected to have between 30 and 40 boys involved, with ages ranging between 13 and 16 years old.

As well as charging each player five pounds to take part, there will be a raffle taking place with all proceeds going towards the grand total to be donated to the food bank.

Raffle tickets will be available at one pound per strip, with various prizes provided by the likes of Pizza Express, Argos, Empire and Colsterworth Coop.

There will also be a chance for spectators to donate to Grantham Foodbank on the day.

Read more GranthamHuman Interest