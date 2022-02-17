A charity football match has been postponed due to forecasts of strong winds.

Dickens Road Diamonds, a football club created by Jon Smyth to support various local charities, were due to play FPMcCann FC tomorrow night at Harrowby United's ground.

Proceeds raised by the event were set to go to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, and the match will now be rescheduled.

Dickens Road Diamonds players celebrating when they took on Hughsie FC in a charity match at Harrowby United. (53692340)

Outdoor venues in Grantham have taken similar action by announcing temporary closures in preparation for the high winds.

In a statement, Dickens Road Diamonds said: "Inconjunction with FPMcCann FC, we've taken the difficult decision to postpone Friday nights charity match owing to the impending Storm Eunice which is expected to cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds throughout the whole day.

"The Met Office forecast suggests there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life. Clearly the safety of everyone involved in or attending the event must be our number one priority.

"Damage to buildings and homes is considered likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

"Roads, bridges and railway lines are predicted to close, with delays or cancellations to public transport possible.

"There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.

"The fixture will be rescheduled in due course and a further announcement made. We apologise for any inconvenience caused but given the information available to us at this time we feel this is the correct decision."