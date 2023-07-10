Charity football match raises £2,000 for Grantham man Bobby Lee after attack
A charity football match raised £2,000 for a 31-year-old man who suffered severe head injuries in an attack.
Bobby Lee was attacked on April 16 of this year, suffering a fractured skull and three bleeds on the brain, which led him to undergo “life-saving” surgery.
On Sunday (July 9), a football match was played between the Lions and Bobby Lee Legends at Harrowby United Football Club.
Rob Dixon, who helped to organise the match, said: “What an afternoon!
“Bobby Lee’s mum and family sold over £850 worth of raffle tickets.
“Well Done Hosts Harrowby United Football Club for use of fantastic facilities.
“Thanks to Liverpool FC for responding to my request, a signed Jurgen Klopp picture, a signed squad picture personalised to Bobby, LFC Coasters, Playing Cards and LFC Bracelet.
“A long way to recover after the vicious attack on Bobby. [He has] no voice as his voice box was damaged when in a coma, plus some of his skull still missing, but - he still has a smile on his face.”
In total, the day raised £1,725 but Tony Ruby, of Grantham’s Personal Estate Agent, rounded the figure up to £2,000.
Many other donations were made to help Bobby with his recovery.
Chris Matthews, of Kelham Construction, was not only the match and ball sponsor, but he also donated £325.
Tim and Julie Dawson, of TJ’s Food Wagon, donated £200 from their food servings on the day.
Rob also paid thanks to others involved in the match.