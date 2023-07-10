A charity football match raised £2,000 for a 31-year-old man who suffered severe head injuries in an attack.

Bobby Lee was attacked on April 16 of this year, suffering a fractured skull and three bleeds on the brain, which led him to undergo “life-saving” surgery.

On Sunday (July 9), a football match was played between the Lions and Bobby Lee Legends at Harrowby United Football Club.

Bobby Lee (left) and Rob Dixon (right).

Rob Dixon, who helped to organise the match, said: “What an afternoon!

“Bobby Lee’s mum and family sold over £850 worth of raffle tickets.

Bobby Lee receiving the Liverpool FC gifts.

“Well Done Hosts Harrowby United Football Club for use of fantastic facilities.

“Thanks to Liverpool FC for responding to my request, a signed Jurgen Klopp picture, a signed squad picture personalised to Bobby, LFC Coasters, Playing Cards and LFC Bracelet.

The signed Liverpool FC gifts.

“A long way to recover after the vicious attack on Bobby. [He has] no voice as his voice box was damaged when in a coma, plus some of his skull still missing, but - he still has a smile on his face.”

In total, the day raised £1,725 but Tony Ruby, of Grantham’s Personal Estate Agent, rounded the figure up to £2,000.

Many other donations were made to help Bobby with his recovery.

Tim Dawson (left) and Julie Dawson (right)

Chris Matthews, of Kelham Construction, was not only the match and ball sponsor, but he also donated £325.

Tim and Julie Dawson, of TJ’s Food Wagon, donated £200 from their food servings on the day.

Bobby Lee (left) and Jay Harrison (right).

Rob also paid thanks to others involved in the match.